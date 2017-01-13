Have your say on budget for South Holland

Residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on South Holland District Council’s Draft Budget for 2017/18.

From today (Friday) the council is launching a public consultation on the plans and would like to hear views from as many residents and businesses as possible.

The consultation runs until Sunday, January 22 and there are a number of ways that you can have your say.

Visit www.sholland.gov.uk/article/5102/Draft-Budget-201718-Consultation to view the Budget in full and for further details on how to respond.

Coun Peter Coupland, portfolio holder for finance, said: “We are in financially challenging times and are under pressure to continue to find efficiency savings.

“Despite this, through prudent financial management, we are able to propose a balanced budget for 2017/18 whilst maintaining key services that our residents rely on, such as our weekly refuse/recycling collections.

“Looking further forward, we will be generating substantial income and savings by 2020 as part of our ongoing Moving Forward Programme.

“Please don’t miss this chance to have your say. It is vitally important that we consider as many views as possible before making a decision on the proposals.”

All responses to the Draft Budget consultation will be considered as part of the budget planning process ahead of consideration by the council’s Cabinet on February 14 and Full Council on February 22.

Paper copies of the Budget can be viewed in the council’s reception area at its offices in Spalding at Priory Road.

To request a paper copy of the Budget call the Customer Services Team on 01775 761161.