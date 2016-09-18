Have you seen these stolen vehicles?

Lincolnshire Police have put out a series of appeals for information about a number of stolen cars around the county.

They are:

l A grey Peugeot 206, registration ending 55 EMK, stolen in Skegness overnight and reported on September 17. Incident number 104.

l A blue Mazda 6 Sport, 57 plate registration, stolen from Louth overnight and reported on September 17. Incident number 130.

l A silver Peugeo Boxer Van, registration ending 63 UTM, stolen on the afternoon of September 17. Incident number 321

l A 65 plate black Landrover defender with silver roof, stolen in Spilsby and reported on September 17. Incident number 86.

The force’s regional twitter accounts have asked anyone who may have seen the thefts or the vehicles to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting the incident numbers.