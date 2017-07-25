Have you seen missing Stacy Macfarlane from Bourne?

Have your say

Concern has been raised about a Bourne woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Stacy Macfarlane (31), hasn’t been seen since she left her home and her family are eager to speak to her.

Her family is urging her to make contact to they know she is safe and well.

Stacy is described as being 5ft 8in with shoulder-length dark brown hair, and may be wearing jeans and a dark blue blouse with long sleeves.

She has links to both Bourne and the Hampshire area.

If you have seen Stacy, or have any information concerning her current whereabouts, please call 101 quoting Incident number 48 of 24 July.