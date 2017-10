Have your say

Police are appealing for a woman with links to Spalding to contact them.

Sarah Marie Smith (28), who lives in Skegness, hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning and police would like to know know she is safe and well.

Marie has links to Spalding or may have travelled to the Grimsby area.

If you have seen Sarah, please call 101, quoting incident number 178 of 22 October.