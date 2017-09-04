Have you seen missing Colin from Long Sutton?

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a 77-year-old Long Sutton man.

Colin Critoph has been missing from home since the early hours of this morning.

He is in an extremely fragile mental state and also suffering from potentially-severe physical ill health.

Police believe Colin has travelled in his Grey Citroen C5 (registration OV06 BZD) to the Walthamstow area of east London and are working with the Metropolitan Police to find him as soon as possible.

If you have seen Colin or his car, please call urgently on 101. In an emergency situation, please call 999 with incident reference number 15 of today (September 4).