Hate crime survey is launched for Lincolnshire

A survey is being carried out in South Holland and across Lincolnshire to help the police and other organisations tackle hate crime.

Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership is behind the survey which aims to build a greater understanding of both the nature and extent of hate crime in the county.

Improving everyone’s knowledge of how hate crime occurs and giving victims the confidence to report incidents is critical to tackling this issue Chief Inspector Daniel Whyment, of Lincolnshire Police and chairman of the Hate Crime Delivery Group

Hate crime is defined as any incident which is motivated by hostility or prejudice towards any aspect of a person’s identity, including race, gender, disability, ethnicity or sexuality.

Chief Inspector Daniel Whyment, of Lincolnshire Police and chairman of the Hate Crime Delivery Group, said: “Improving everyone’s knowledge of how hate crime occurs and giving victims the confidence to report incidents is critical to tackling this issue.

“To do this, it is vital that we listen to our communities and this is a genuine opportunity for people to share their experiences with us.”

Coun Barry Young, executive member for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The information we get back from the public through our survey will help us support victims better and provide the most effective response in the future.”

To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-community-safety-partnership.

Be alert but not alarmed, says police chief

Correctness’ or not facing up to facts?

Police launch terrorism safety advice for young people