Harvest festival brings West Pinchbeck together for lunch

West Pinchbeck came together for its traditional harvest lunch to celebrate the farming year in the village.

The day started with a service at St Bartholomew’s Church, followed by a family meal at West Pinchbeck Village Hall.

Lunch guests for the St Bartholomews harvest celebrations at West Pinchbeck Village Hall. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240917-122TW.

It took place just over a week before St Bartholomew’s Primary School held its annual Harvest Festival Celebration at the church where children were encouraged to make a donation of tinned produce to Agapecare Foodbank in Spalding.

Wendy Houghton, churchwarden at St Bartholomew’s, said: “Our harvest lunch has been happening for a lot of years and it has become a tradition.

“We had around 60 people at the village hall, some of them from farming families and some that were supporters of the harvest festival generally.

“The main meal was pork and sausages, provided by Bennett’s Butchers of Spalding, followed by a selection of crumbles and other puddings.

“Everything was home-made and brought along by different people, which made it a very nice, social gathering.”

Festival cash goes towards ‘Night-line’

Popular West Pinchbeck teaching assistant Marion retires

What a weekend in West Pinchbeck