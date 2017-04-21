Harry’s win creates cash boost for Spalding special schools cricket

Spalding councillor Harry Drury is providing £250 in sponsorship to help fund a special schools cricket match.

Cricket Society Trust chairman Alan Porter (pictured second left) spearheaded the launch of the special schools matches in Spalding last year.

Coun Drury recently won £1,000 with a trust raffle ticket but gave one quarter back to sponsor matches between The Priory School and The Garth School, which take place at Spalding Grammar School on Thursday, May 18.

The councillor’s gift was inspired by the trust’s work to enable disadvantaged children to play cricket.

Both Spalding schools will field two teams and victors will play the winners of similar Cricket Society Trust matches hosted by the Belvoir Cricket Foundation.

Also pictured (from left) are George Richardson, Coun Angela Newton, Coun Drury and Manzur Hasan, boss of Spalding’s Indus restaurant.

Manzur is a great friend of the trust and last year sponsored all of the drinks for the children’s limited overs matches.