Hare coursers caught on camera in Sutton St James

Hare coursers were caught on camera in Sutton St James and a video was passed to police, who later seized dogs at Crowland.

A resident told the parish council: “They (the police) were extremely pleased because it gave them a lot of intelligence.”

Around eight people were involved.

Rural crime chief inspector Jim Tyner told us: “The video footage is helpful and being used for intelligence purposes.”

Four people were later given dispersal notices and had to surrender their dogs, which were kept at police kennels until the notices expired.

This followed a previous incident where police believed hare coursers were using a black 4x4 and a green Alpha Romeo in the area.

