Hare coursers at large in South Holland

Hare coursing activity was rife in South Holland yesterday (Thursday September 29).

Cases were reported in Swineshead and Wigtoft, where Boston police searched area with no success.

Hare coursing was also reported in Gedney Hill in the afternoon and in Holbeach St Johns, where the men were seen with a green Subaru estate.

Officers from Operation Galilleo attended the calls - no arrests were made, but information was gathered.

If you see any instances of hare coursing taking place, call 101 immediately.