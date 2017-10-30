Halloween fun day for charity at Spalding museum

A spooky themed fun day took place at Spalding’s Ayscoughfee Hall Museum on Thursday in support of a cancer charity.

Youngsters and their parents were invited to come dressed in Halloween costumes as they took part in a number of activities put on by veteran fundraiser June Wright in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The main activity outside was for the children to go around the gardens searching for pumpkins that had been hidden away in the branches throughout the garden.

The trees were decorated to make it more scary, with skeletons and other spooky objects hanging down from the branches

This proved to be not an easy task as the winner found only 25 of the 30 hidden pumpkins but still earnt themselves a Halloween bucket with sweets and other spooky treats.

June, who has been a constant fundraiser for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, said, “We could have done with a few more people, but it was still a good day.”

“We don’t the know the final total yet, but we are still selling our knitted chicks which have raised at least £800 now, which is great considering they are only £1 each.”

Inside the house, the guests took part in designing pumpkins on paper, colouring in witches’ houses, as well as a children’s tombola and the chance to buy some handmade dolls with knitted clothing for them.

The chicks have been a regular feature of June’s fundraising days, with the themes changing for the time of year, with these being designed for Halloween.

The chicks will still be sold for the rest of the year, taking a festive design for Christmas.

Knitted chicks on sale in Spalding

Spalding couple putting junk to good use

Happy birthday to the ‘mad idea’ club