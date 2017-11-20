Hall’s ruby anniversary marked by ’60s party

The 40th anniversary of Pinchbeck Village Hall was recently celebrated in style, with a swinging Sixties party.

Villagers donned their glad rags and danced the night away at the hall in Knight Street.

“It was one of the best nights we’ve ever had at the hall,” said party-goer and band organiser, John Paling. “People were dancing all night long and the band were having lots of banter amongst themselves and with the audience.

“It was an extremely happy evening.”

The band came down from Redcar to play at the event, after John had been impressed with them when he saw them on holiday in North Yorkshire a couple of years ago.

“It was just one of those nights,” said John (69).

The hall was built in 1977, after the original hut, which had stood on the site since 1929, was destroyed by fire.

Many improvements have been made to the new building in its 40 years, and monies raised from the anniversary party will be added to the upkeep funds.