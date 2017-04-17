Hairdresser hid from police and failed to give breath sample

A mobile hairdresser who failed to give a sample of breath after leaving her Vauxhall Astra in the middle of the road and hiding from police has been banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Keeley Coupland, of Brayfields, Pinchbeck, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath after the incident on the A17 at Wigtoft on March 13, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that police were called to a collision at 1.08pm to discover that a vehicle had left the road after swerving to avoid Ms Coupland’s Astra, which had been left in the middle of the road.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Coupland was found hiding nearby and was arrested after failing to provide a breath test.

She said that at the police station she agreed to give a sample but blew into the side of the machine which gave only a partial reading, which had measured 126, almost four times the limit of 35.

She said Coupland had laughed and said that her husband had ‘got away with doing this’.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said there had been some confusion in her mind that she didn’t have to provide a sample of breath as she was not in the vehicle and had not been seen actually driving.

She said Coupland was a mobile hairdresser and would no longer be able to carry on in that role.

Barbara Newman, for the Probation Service, recommending a fine, said Coupland had admitted driving after consuming three quarters of a bottle of wine and had deliberately blown lightly into the intoximeter to try and give a lower reading.

The magistrates said the circumstances made it a ‘very serious offence’ and ordered her to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work for the community.

She was also banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges. She was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of disqualification by 18 weeks.