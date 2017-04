Riverside Vets in Cradge Bank, Spalding held fundraising events during National Pet Month and raised £306.

They sold goodies the staff had baked, held a raffle and a guess the weight of the cake competition.

The money raised will be split between the Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James, Secret World Wildlife Rescue and The Retreat.

The lucky cake weight winners Florence and Primrose Smith are pictured with their prize.