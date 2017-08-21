GUARDIAN LETTERS: A plea; planning; environment and charity

Does anyone know where my treasured drawing is?

I am researching my family called Royce. There were many Captains and Master Mariners in my family from the 1800s and 1900s and one in particular is my three times Great Grandfather Captain Thomas Royce.

He owned at least five ships, and with his wife Harriett owned and ran ( as landlord) the Angel Inn at Double Street.

Around 1826 he drew a picture of his certificate from the Spalding Academy of Education. It was A3 size, and framed.

This drawing belongs to me. I owned it prior to my leaving for Australia in 1965. I left this treasured item, along with my other personal belongings, with my dear departed Mother (Jessie Royce).

Well, when I returned, all my belongings were gone and my Mother didn’t seem to know where my things had gone. All these years later, one item – the coloured drawing – I’ve been told is being held by the Spalding Gentleman’s Society.

But they don’t seem to know anything about it. My plea is: “Is there anyone out there who knows who has my treasured grandfather’s drawing?”

If so, please contact me. Also, if anyone has any pictures, or old photos of the Royce family, kindly contact me: johnwroyce@hotmail.co.uk

John Royce

via email

PLANNING

We do not have the resources

I’m exhausted after trying to get over the point that local planning is putting in jeopardy a perfectly good business.

I think a lot of people are fed up of trying to tell the council and Government that we DON’T want more houses, as someone’s letter said a week or so ago. We are becoming over populated, we are.

But are any of our MPs taking any notice at all? NO, in a word. We just haven’t the resources to cope with them. The new roundabout at Holbeach is being built to make way for MORE houses to be built.

The Government wants to get the point – our country is becoming over-populated, we just DON’T have the resources for more people.

Mr S. Helliwell

via email

environment

Weedkiller is being overused

I think I saw many times over-using of weedkiller around here.

One example is on Gosberton playing field, where weed killer was sprayed under all trees.

This is overuse of chemicals and can damage the tree itself, too.

I also saw whole fields sprayed with something which made the plants on the field turn brown.

Internet says that Roundup is not harmful, but who knows, if it is used in tonnes?

Hana Balikova

by email

blue cross appeal

Stamps and cards needed

I need used postage stamps, old mobiles, stamps albums and cigarette cards for the Blue Cross charity. It runs on raised funds from us to help look after unwanted and abandoned animals. Without our help to support them, most of the animals would be put to sleep. I would be most grateful for your help. The above items can be turned into funds for a good cause.

David Cleggett

75 Kingsley Road, Maidstone, Kent. ME15 7UP