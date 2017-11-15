Gritters to be blessed at Pode Hole depot tomorrow

Blessings will be bestowed on south Lincolonshire’s gritters tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) at a ceremony at the Pode Hole depot.

The annual ceremony is one of five throughout the county and plays a meaningful part in winter preparations, which include assessing salt stocks and test-driving the gritters before icy weather sets in.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “With winter just around the corner, our gritters are well-prepared, having been out on training runs and testing out routes that will treat nearly 2,000 miles of county roads.

“The blessing will see our teams through the colder months ahead. This year, we have a fleet of 43 gritters, including four of the biggest snow ploughs in the country, dubbed The Beast. Not only do they do a better job, but they’re cheaper to run too.

“We have 35,000 tons of salt ready for use, and will be using new technology to spread it more efficiently.

“But remember: even treated roads can be dangerous, so please take care and drive to the conditions.”