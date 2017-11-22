Gritters are blessed for winter ahead

Gritters have been blessed at their Pode Hole depot ahead of their winter runs.

Blessings were bestowed on the gritters by Rev Ian Walters in an annual ceremony which plays a meaningful part in the county’s winter preparations

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “Our gritters are well-prepared, having been out on training runs and testing out routes that will treat nearly 2,000 miles of county roads.

“The blessing will see our teams through the colder months ahead. We have 35,000 tons of salt ready for use, and will be using new technology to spread it more efficiently.

Photo: SG161117-123TW

“