Grenfell Tower Appeal: “You’ve all been amazing”

A Spalding charity has said a big thank you to people who donated clothes for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mark and Sarah Le Sage, who run Ella’s Project, filled three van loads of donations which they took to people in need following the disaster in London.

Mark said: “Thank you to everyone. People have been absolutely amazing with their generosity. I stopped counting the bags after I got to 200, there were so many. Every item donated has been utilised.”

The charity normally only collects unwanted children’s clothing for people in need but following the tower block fire, they organised a snap appeal for both adults’ and children’s clothes.