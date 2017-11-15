Grant will make all the difference

More than 30 carers will be able to take a break next year, thanks to a grant from Lincolnshire Freemasons.

The £2,000 grant to the local branch of the Respite Association (based in Moulton) will pay for the annual rent of a caravan at Richmond Holiday Centre, Skegness.

Many families of mentally and physically disabled children will inevitably need to spend a disproportionate amount of time looking after that child. While the disabled child is away at a special summer camp, the Respite caravan offers parents a chance to spend quality time with their other children.

Other users of the caravan are likely to be the spouses of people with various forms of dementia. While alternative short-term care is arranged, the carer can have a well-earned rest.

The grant from Lincolnshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends from across England and Wales.

Chief executive at the Respite Association Preston Keeling said: “I’m very grateful to Lincolnshire Freemasons for their generous grant. Carers are often on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the chance to take a short break can make a world of difference.”