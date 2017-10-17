Grab your seat now for Spalding Rotary’s popular quiz

Have your say

It’s time to grab your seats for the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland’s ever popular Two Lips quiz at St Norbert’s Church Hall, in Spalding.

There’s a licensed bar and baked potatoes with a choice of toppings are included in the £7.50 admission price for each quizzer taking part.

Teams of six are invited to book their seats now at outfitters J F Inkley, in The Crescent, Spalding, so they can be sure of a place at the quiz, which will be held on Thursday, October 26.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, when popular Rotarian Barry Elliott will be posing questions to test your knowledge.

Between 50-60 people took part in last year’s successful event.

Rotarian Peter Atkinson said: “It’s a very, very good night.

“The refreshments and the potatoes go down well, and there will be a raffle as well.”

