Gosberton to Sutterton road to be closed for resurfacing

A three-mile stretch of the B1397 and A152 between Gosberton and Sutterton is being resurfaced later this month.

A short section of the A152 in Gosberton will also be closed for three days at the start of the project and then again for a few days towards the end.

During the improvements, traffic will be directed to use the A152, A52, A17 and A16 in order to get around the closure.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These roads have suffered a lot of wear and tear over the years, so it’s essential we repair them to ensure the route remains safe for people to use.

“This will be one of the biggest resurfacing jobs we’ve done this year and will significantly improve things for motorists.

“As with any road improvements, there is likely to be some short-term disruption, so we recommend people leave additional time for their journeys and take alternative routes where possible.”

For the latest news on roadworks taking place around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .