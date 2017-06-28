Gosberton Summer Fair brings village together

Summertime in Gosberton meant beer, ice cream, classic cars and good company as a past fixture in the village’s calendar was brough back to life.

Gosberton and Community Summer Fair, held on the playing field off High Street, had attractions including two bouncy castles, beer festival, vintage vehicle display, ice cream and food provided by village butcher Trevor Sharpe.

Gosberton and Community Summer Fair at Gosberton Playing Field where a raffle stall is manned by (from left) Alison Thorold, Mick Pell, David Casswell, Jane Parker and Emma Walters. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG180617-133TW.

The day was organised by members of Gosberton Community Action Team (GCAT), led by Jane Parker, Alison Thorold and Emma Walters.

Jane said: “We used to have a summer fair in Gosberton until it stopped, somehow or other, several years ago.

“So GCAT thought of reinstating it, with the main aim of bringing Gosberton and its people together.

“The weather was on our side which meant that none of the gazebos blew down and everybody wanted to buy ice cream and beer.

“We also had other village groups represented at the fair like the Good Companions Club, for the over 55s, and Gosberton WI.

“There are things we can improve on but it went very well.”