Gosberton homes plan could bring £237,000-plus for education

Developers of a new housing site in Gosberton may be asked to contribute more than £237,000 to educational provision, councillors heard.

South Holland District Council planning committee unanimously passed an outline application for up to 46 homes to be built on land behind High Street and partly running alongside Boston Road.

All matters, including possible accesses from High Street or Boston Road, will be decided when a full planning application is made at a later date.

There were nine public objections and “two letters of concern”, with worries raised about site access and congestion on High Street.

Coun James Avery said he was comfortable with the plan because it was only outline at this stage – he was also pleased to see a S106 agreement for one-third affordable housing and the suggested contribution to education provision.

The application, from a Mr and Mrs Dennis, includes land within and just outside the defined settlement boundary.

Much of it is open grassland with some trees and bushes on the perimeter.