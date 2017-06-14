Gosberton ‘Good Neighbours’ get off to a great start

A fledgling Good Neighbour Scheme for the Gosberton area got off to a great start at its inaugural meeting on Friday.

There will be another chance to learn about the scheme, which will provide wide-ranging help for residents as well as volunteering opportunities, this weekend.

Organisers will have a stall at Gosberton Community Fair, to be held on the High Street playing field, from 11am-4pm on Saturday.

Retired nurse Jane Brigginshaw and friend Sue Barker hope a Good Neighbour Scheme can be set up to serve Gosberton, Gosberton Clough, Gosberton Risegate and Quadring.

It will offer things like befriending, home visiting, companionship, lifts for medical appointments and volunteers popping in to do simple jobs such as tuning televisions or changing light bulbs.

The scheme won’t replace services offered by qualified tradespeople.

Schemes operate under the umbrella of Community Lincs and the organisation’s Roy Pell explained at the inaugural meeting how a group might be set up.

Jane said: “We hope to build on this good start at a more informal meeting on June 22.”

One aim is to plan a survey of the area to confirm there is a need for the scheme.

Previously ...

Volunteers needed to help form community ‘safety net’ in Gosberton area

