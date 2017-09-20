Gosberton driver was crushed by out-of-control tanker

A driver who died when his tanker overturned in Gosberton Risegate last week has been named.

The inquest into the death of Frederick Gary Andrew Magee (41), of Welby Drive, Gosberton, was opened at Boston coroner’s court yesterday morning (Wednesday September 20).

The inquest heard Mr Magee lost control of his tanker after clipping a kerb, he overcorrected his steering and rolled the vehicle into a field.

Mr Magee was thrown from the vehicle and trapped underneath the rolling tanker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened on Cheal Lane at around 1pm last Wednesday (September 13) and the road was closed by police for almost 24 hours between the junctions with Northgate and Beech Bank.

The inquest was adjourned to a provisional date of Tuesday March 6 at Boston coroner’s court.