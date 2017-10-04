Gosberton butcher’s sausages wow diners on streets of London

Gosberton butcher Trevor Sharpe’s award-winning Lincolnshire sausages are a big hit on the streets of London thanks to the work of Spalding man Jack Padoan.

Jack (32) has given the sausages an Italian twist in his business, The Piadina Project, which was born through his paternal family originating from the country’s Emila Romagna region.

Jack Padoan is selling Lincolnshire sausages with an Italian twist through his business, The Piadina Project.

The region is home to the piadina, a geographically protected Italian flat bread, and Jack has created a Romagnola/Lincolnshire fusion piadina, filled with creamy burrata, two butterflied Lincolnshire sausages, crisped streaky bacon and wasabi rocket, the latter supplied by his uncle’s South Holland firm, Jepco.

Jack launched The Piadina Project in February 2016 but it wasn’t until this year that he decided to play on his Lincolnshire roots.

He said: “This signature piadina really put us on the map and gained us publicity as well as more sought after markets. We are now recognised in the top 50 street food traders as voted for by Time Out magazine, we trade with one of Europe’s leading street food businesses in the name of KERB, trading at their various lunchtime markets from Paddington, King’s Cross and The Gherkin.

“We’ve been voted in the London top 10 sandwiches by Business Insider. We traded this year at our first ever festival called The Big Festival on Alex James’s farm selling over 1,500 piadina in three days, as well as catering for the odd film shoot, private events and public events that are still upcoming in the pipeline.

“London really does love Trevor’s Lincolnshire sausages and everyone loves our determination to bring them all the way down from back home, keeping it true to our business values.”

Trevor has won scores of awards over the years including the recent Sausage Fest in Spalding.

With Jack’s success and demand rising for the Lincolnshire delicacy, Trevor says: “At the moment we can’t make enough sausages to keep up with the job.”

Trevor’s secret Lincolnshire sausage recipe was given to him by his uncle more than 30 years ago.

• What do you think? Email lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

Trevor’s bangers in cook-off

Famous old Spalding recipe scoops the top sausage prize for the fourth time

Sharpe taste is bang-er on to win sausage prize