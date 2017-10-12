Good in two areas but poor in others

Ofsted’s report on Holbeach Bank Primary School includes from praise for pupils’ behaviour and parents’ enthusiasm for its early years education to strong criticism of teaching and learning.

The report said: “Over recent years, leaders have not done enough to tackle poor teaching and, consequently, too many pupils have not achieved as well as they should in reading, writing and mathematics.

“Leaders and the governing body do not have an accurate view of the school’s effectiveness so that their views of the pupils’ achievement and, therefore, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment are too generous.

“Over recent years, standards of attainment and rates of progress in reading, writing and mathematics at the end of Key Stages 1 and 2 have been far too low.

“This historical underachievement means that pupils have not been prepared well for the next stage of their education.”

In contrast, the report acknowledged that senior staff have made the school’s curriculum “broad and balanced”, systems were in place to monitor poor behaviour by pupils and that they were “adequately prepared for life in modern Britain”.

The report continued: “The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is good and they benefit greatly from educational visits.

In their joint letter to parents, executive headteacher Christine Wright and chairman of governors Pastor Ross Dean said: “We have great success in enabling all our pupils to access the national and wider school curriculum and all of our staff strive continually to remove barriers to learning for all our children: whether this be special educational needs, disability, health issues or attendance.”