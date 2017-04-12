Golden day for Sheila and Ken

A chance meeting at the cinema has led to 50 years of married bliss for Whaplode Drove couple Sheila and Ken Wright.

Each was with separate groups of friends at the Odeon cinema in Spalding when they first caught each others’ eyes 54 years ago.

“They were sat in front of us and kept turning round,” remembered Sheila (72). “Then afterwards we all went down to the bus station and Ken asked me if I wanted to come out next weekend.

However, things weren’t straightforward for Ken (75) and Sheila – she had to turn him down as she was to be a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding!

Luckily, however, Ken had enough courage to asked Sheila out again and the couple courted for four years before they were married at Pinchbeck Church, when Sheila was just 18 and Ken was 21, on a windy day in April 1967.

At the time, Ken worked on the land and Sheila worked in the bakeroom at a cake shop in Bridge Street, opposite Woolworth’s in Spalding.

The couple have three children – Tracey (48), Ian (45) and Julie (39) – and five grandchildren, aged from 8 to 21.

All the family – and dozens of neighbours and friends – attended a party for the couple held at St John’s Churchroom in Whaplode Drove, the village where the couple live and Ken was born and bred.

“It was such a lovely day,” said Sheila. “We thought twice about having a party, but thought we really ought to as it’s a long time, 50 years.

“There was lots to eat and drink and we had a really lovely time.”

The couple both enjoy gardening, even though it’s not as physically easy as it used to be.

But Ken still enjoys growing potatoes and all sorts of vegetables for the couple to enjoy.

So, after 50 years, what is the secret of a long, happy marriage?

“Ooh, I don’t really know,” said Sheila. “But we never rowed and just got on with it.”