Go Sutton Bridge activies on offer in new year

Residents in Sutton Bridge can enjoy cooking and keep-fit activities as part of a new community project.

‘Go Sutton Bridge’ has been organised by South Holland District Council’s Community Development team and funded by Leisure in the Community (Litc).

The following free activities are planned:

n Beatsfit is a combination of music and exercise suitable for all abilities. No experience is required as the qualified instructor will take you through each move and beat. All you need to bring is a drink and wear comfortable clothing. The next session is at the Curlew Centre, February 22, 10.15am - 11.45am.

n The Cook Connect team are back with lots of ideas for healthy recipes. Two, five-week courses are available for parents at the Sutton Bridge Children’s Centre in January with the second course in March. A creche is available and all ingredients and equipment are provided but places are limited. To book contact 01406 359327.

n LJBounce is a low-impact, high-intensity fitness class with a difference. Book with community development 01775 761161 or email community@sholland.gov.uk. Bring long socks, water and a towel.

No experience is necessary, but please bring long socks, water and a towel.

n Celebrate and share your view of Sutton Bridge with the rest of South Holland and the wider Instagram community. We’re looking for photographers amateur or professional to upload photos depicting life in Sutton Bridge.

Anyone aged 14 years or over who lives, works or regularly visits Sutton Bridge, can enter.

Enter by posting your Sutton Bridge photos on Instagram, ensuring you ‘tag’ your photos with #gosuttonbridge in order for the photo to be entered into the contest.

N.B. You will need to set your profile to public in order for your photos to be seen.

There is no entry fee and downloading the Instagram app is free. Further guidance on this can be found at https://help.instagram.com

There are three themes over three weeks as below. You may enter up to 10 photos per week for consideration.

Week 1 - January 9. Theme = History & Heritage in Sutton Bridge

Week 2 - January 1. Theme = Landscape & nature in Sutton Bridge

Week 3 - January 23. Theme = Modern Day Living in Sutton Bridge

Final judging will take place in February with a mix of public votes (via Instagram) and independent judges including Shutter Hub Director, Karen Harvey. Prizes will be awarded shortly after.

For more information visit www.sholland.gov.uk/gosuttonbridge or contact the Community Development team on 01775 761161 or email community@sholland.gov.uk