Give a Christmas gift as you buy and help vulnerable in south Lincolnshire

Shoppers in south Lincolnshire can take part in a regional Christmas gift campaign as they stock up on their festive treats.

Staff at Tesco stores in Holbeach, Market Deeping, Bourne and Wyberton will be collecting items donated by customers and then giving them to charities in the county committed to helping the most vulnerable.

Until Monday, December 4, customers can donate items like shower gel, baby wipes, socks and shampoo to be put inside gift boxes that will bring the greatest benefit to needy individuals and families.

Once the gift boxes are packed, they will be wrapped and distributed to charities such as Holbeach Community Larder and Sutton Bridge Foodbank whose volunteers will also be collecting food donations from Thursday until Sunday.

Dave Waldron, of Tesco, said: “This is the second year that 25 Tesco stores in eastern England have pulled together to run a Christmas gift box campaign.

“We are proud of the efforts of all colleagues who are contributing their time and we are looking forward to giving back to the charities in our community this Christmas.

“All donations from our customers will be greatly received and I hope we can make this year’s campaign a massive success.”

Meanwhile, staff from Wyberton food producer Freshtime UK took part in Self-Care Week in order to improve their health.

Charity workers from Macmillan Cancer Support came to Freshtime and spoke to staff about early signs and symptoms of cancer, providing information on how to live well with the disease.

Jo Campling, Freshtime’s head of human resources, said: “We were delighted to welcome Macmillan Cancer Support as this disease affects almost everyone in some way.

“So the more we can do to help people reduce risks and live well, the better.

“We were keen to get involved with Self-Care Week as we are in the middle of putting together a health and wellbeing strategy.

“So this is just the start and I am looking forward to implementing other initiatives to improve the health of our workforce.”