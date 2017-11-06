Gift of love to children’s hospital in memory of Whaplode councillor

Some £760 has been given to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of former district and parish councillor Mike Pullen.

Mike passed away aged 82 in May and donations were given at his funeral service for the hospital that had helped his granddaughter, Holly, when she was a young girl.

Mike was a friend of the hospital for 28 years and wife Ruby, who became a friend of Great Ormond Street at the same time, says her late husband would have been “bursting with pride” about the sum collected for a cause so close to his heart.

Ruby said: “Our granddaughter, Holly, has cerebral palsy and she had a lot of treatment there when she was little. She’s 32 now and a mum with a daughter, Rose, who is 18 months old.”

Holly, husband Richard Davies and their daughter, Rose, were among a party of Mike’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren who presented a cheque to the hospital.

Also there were Mike’s grandson, Ben, with wife Carrie, and their children Katie, Poppy and Kiera.

Ruby said: “I think it’s wonderful. It’s the one organisation that I do support as much as I can and also now St Barnabas because they were wonderful with Mike at the end.

“Mike would have been absolutely bursting with pride.”

Mike was a former chairman of Whaplode Parish Council as well as being the Conservative councillor for Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns on South Holland District Council.

The Pullens moved to Lincolnshire in 2002 and Mike soon launched himself into public service, making a great many friends along the way and winning the admiration of council colleagues.

Holly told us: “I was treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital from three to 16 years of age. As you can imagine, it was a key element of my childhood. I’d travel there yearly with my mum.

“At 15 I had major multiple hip/leg surgery whereby I learnt to walk again.

“The staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital made this a good experience for me by providing constant support and encouragement during my recovery, not only for me but my family too.

“We will always support this amazing charity who give so much to those facing uncertain times.

• Email your news to lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

Whaplode parish and district councillor dies aged 82