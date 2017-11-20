Get the festive spirit!

Several good causes received a cash boost when their funds were topped up with proceeds from the Holbeach Town and Country Fair, which was held in the summer.

Representatives of organisations including LIVES, Holbeach in Bloom, Little Miracles and Spalding Young Farmers Club were the grateful recipients of cash from the popular event, which was held over the weekend of June 17 and 18 at King’s Field, Holbeach.

It was the 23rd time the annual show has been held and visitors enjoyed scorching hot sunshine and attractions included a fly-past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the World Cabbage Hurling Championships.