Generous Gill’s £800 birthday donation to Holbeach Hospital

Generous Gill Gosling has donated £800 to Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Trust after asking friends and family members to donate instead of buying her 80th birthday presents.

Holbeach and East Elloe manager Maxine Winch (right) and deputy manager Julia Bobey (left) met with Gill to accept her donation and personally thank her.

Maxine said: “I would like to thank Gill and her family and friends for this fantastic amount.

“Holbeach Hospital is currently in the process of expanding in order to provide more beds to the local community so donations such as these are very important.

“It will be of great benefit to our residents and the community we serve and enable us to continue to provide the very best care and environment for the people who stay with us.”