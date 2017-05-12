Generosity for Moulton church from district council

Moulton Methodist Church will be more comfortable for visitors after a £150 donation towards new equipment.

The money from South Holland Distinct Council has helped to pay for a new humidifier after recent problems with dampness inside the church.

The work was done by a member of the congregation who was qualified to do it and who gave his services free of charge The Rev Alan Barker, Superintendent Minister, South Holland Methodist Circuit

The grade II-listed building has proved difficult to keep in good condition because of the church’s small membership.

Methodist minister, the Rev Alan Barker, said “The building is regularly used, both for religious purposes and community events.

“But recently, there has been a problem with dampness and a portable humidifier the church had before was insufficient to deal with.

“Thanks to South Holland District Council, the church now has a new humidifier in the form of a wall fixture so that the water flows into the drain outside.

“The work was done by a member of the congregation who was qualified to do it and who gave his services free of charge.”

The church has been helped by the council before with money to buy new chairs.

Mr Barker said: “Church members are all very delighted that the work has been completed and they would to offer their sincere thanks to district councillors Anthony Casson, Rodney Grocock and Andrew Woolf, along with John Hayes MP, for their help.”

Pictured are (back from left) Clive Shardlow, Couns Anthony Casson and Rodney Grocock, John Hayes, Donald and Val Venables, (front) Dorothy Thompson and Jean Rowe. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG080517-100TW.