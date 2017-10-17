GEDNEY PARISH COUNCIL: Nursing home conversion plan goes to appeal

A Gedney Drove End couple’s plan to turn a former nursing home into a “barn-style country house” has gone to an appeal.

Craig Ward and his wife had been praised by parish councillors for the “considerable amount of effort” they had put into gathering opinion on converting Onslow House Residential Home into a two-storey building for themselves. But their application was rejected by South Holland District Council in June on the grounds that there were no “special circumstances that would otherwise allow isolated homes in the countryside”, according to a decision statement.

Council planning officers went on to state the Wards’ potential new home was “not of such exceptional quality or innovative nature” to be treated as an exception.

At a meeting in June, Mr Ward said: “We have tried to design a sympathetic, but innovative, barn-style country house with some unique features that will hopefully sit nicely within the surrounding area.”

• A controversial scheme to create an overtaking lane on the A17 in Gedney was scrapped just hours after parish councillors voted to oppose it, it has emerged.

The £2.5million project was halted after a meeting with parish, district and county councillors in Sutton Bridge two weeks ago.

One person who supported the scheme was Gedney Parish Council chairman, Coun Ian Field, who told colleagues at October’s meeting last Tuesday that “it was a good thing to do and it’s the way forward”.

Despite this, councillors voted five-three to support a position of collectively opposing the now-abandoned scheme.

Vice chairman Coun Andrew Parks said: “As you move eastwards on the A17 from Gedney roundabout to the junction of Lutton Garnsgate, the proposal was to make it a two-lane road.

“Then there would be a dirty red line running down the centre of the road where there would be no overtaking at all.

“The length of this overtaking facility would have been just over a kilometre, so if you work it out, where on earth is the benefit in all this?”

• A petition to repair a road behind a Gedney housing estate has received an encouraging response from South Holland District Council.

Families in Albert Avenue and Main Road have complained for months about potholes, dust and mud on a gravel roadway behind their homes that has led to a rat infestation and damage to at least three cars.

The petition, launched by mother-of-two Coral-Marie Foulsham, said: “We need the back roadways behind our houses sorting out because they are a hazard for our children with all the potholes.

“People’s cars keep getting damaged and it’s also a nightmare with all the dust and mud coming into our houses.

“We pay road tax to restore the roads.”

Gedney district councillor Jo Reynolds said: “I’ve spoken with a few residents regarding this and I’ve been advised that an assessor has undertaken a site visit with a contractor.

“I’ve requested that they provide costs for remedial works as soon as possible as it’s the responsibility of the district council, not Lincolnshire County Council.

• Gedney Parish Council has abandoned plans to draw up a blueprint of how the area might develop in the future due to a lack of “resources”.

Leaflets about creating a Parish Plan were delivered to homes during the summer.

But Coun Andrew Parks said: “I don’t think we’ve got the resources or get the community involvement needed to do it.”

• Support for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has been demonstrated with a £250 grant from Gedney Parish Council.

However, the cost of maiintaining playing fields and grass cutting meant that an original plan to donate £500 to the charity had to be halved.

Coun Ian Field said: “I really do think we should give them something, but we have to cut back.”

Meanwhile, A defibrillator and dementia awareness evening in Gedney Dyke proved to be a success, according to parish councillors.

LIVES First Responder Graeme Capps and council officer Karen Johnson were the speakers at Gedney Dyke Village Hall last month in response to new defibrillators being provided for the parish.