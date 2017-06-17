GEDNEY PARISH COUNCIL: Lifesaver training coming to village halls

Villagers across the Gedney area will soon have the chance to become lifesavers after the go-ahead was given to buy new defibrillators worth nearly £3,300.

Training courses in Gedney, Gedney Dyke and Gedney Drove End are to be organised later this year once the defibrilators are installed in cabinets outside halls in each village.

I’ve started to make enquiries about training and I’m asking the village halls if they would donate an hour, free of charge, for the training of residents Jane Ripley, Parish Clerk, Gedney Parish Council

The defibrillators have been bought partly as a result of Gedney’s status as one of the largest parishes in South Holland at more than 12,500 acres or nearly 20 square miles.

Parish clerk Jane Ripley said: “The defibrillators have been delivered and will be installed at village halls in Gedney, Gedney Dyke and Gedney Drove End.

“It’s just so that residents have the knowledge until a LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service” First Responder arrives.

“This is for everybody and all those people trained will be informed of the numbers to the cabinets which, along with the defibrillators, will be registered with East Midlands Ambulance Service.”