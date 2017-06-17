GEDNEY PARISH COUNCIL: Grass cutting offer decision bid put back to July

A decision on whether to accept a near £450 offer from South Holland District Council to cut highway verges in Gedney and Gedney Dyke has ben put back to July’s meeting.

Like other parts of Lincolnshire, Gedney is to have just two cuts a year after the county council’s decision to stop paying district councils to cut grass on its behalf.

But Gedney parish councillors chose to wait and see whether grass cutting was needed this summer.

• Memorials left outside the immediate area of graves at Gedney Cemetery could result in a written warning.

Concerns that council workers are struggling to mow the cemetery because vases are causing an obstacle was raised at Tuesday’s meeting.

Cemetery rules state that “statues, vases, mounds or other obstacles” should not “prevent or hamper mechanical mowing and general maintenance”.