GEDNEY PARISH COUNCIL: Grass cutting deal must avoid extra ‘financial burden’ for taxpayers

Gedney parish councillors have committed themselves to finding a deal on grass cutting, but without extra expense to parish taxpayers.

During Tuesday’s meeting, councillors considered an offer worth nearly £445 from South Holland District Council to provide up to seven cuts of grassed areas in Gedney and Gedny Dyke.

The district council has stepped in to offer towns and villages across South Holland additional grass cutting after Lincolnshire County Council’s decision to slash the number of roadside cuts it does from nine to two, effective from April.

Parish councillors were told that an area in need of urgent attention was Anvil Close, Gedney Dyke, where dog fouling is a regular problem.

Coun Ian Field, parish council chairman, said: “Everybody was happy with the number of cuts done by the county council as it kept the parish looking neat and tidy.

“The area causing most concern in the parish is Anvil Close but, at the end of the day, we’ve no budget in place to do the grass cutting.

“I’m not prepared to recommend that we should do more cuts than the county council did as it’s unnecessary and would be putting more of a financial burden on parishioners than they’ve already got at the moment.”