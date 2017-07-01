Gedney Parish Council gets eye-opener on barn conversion plan

Gedney Parish Council has taken on board valuable advice on planning applications after an attempt to turn a barn into a home was turned down.

A bid by the Executors of Ivan Cunnington to convert a barn at Peregrine’s Rest Farm in Hallgate, Gedney, was refused by South Holland District Council, despite support from parish councillors.

In a statement outlining its decision, the district council’s planning department described the application as “extensive and tantamount to the construction of a new building within the confines of the present structure”.

The statement added: “It has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that the proposal would not involve new structursl elements, rather than operations reasonably necessary for the building to function as a house.

“It is considered that the works go well beyond the scope of those which would consist of the installation or replacement of windows, doors, roofs, exterior walls, water, drainage, electricity, gas or other services.”

Coun Andrew Parks, vice chairman of Gedney Parish Council, said: “We said that we were in favour of this application because it’s a redundant building.

“But we didn’t know the extent of renovations necessary to turn it into a house.”