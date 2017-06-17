GEDNEY PARISH COUNCIL: Doubts over farm shop plan in new homes for Gedney Dyke

Plans for a new farm shop as part of a housing development in Gedney Dyke have left parish councillors doubtful as to whether it can survive.

Councillors voted unanimously to object to an application by growers C.W. Wright and Son Ltd, of Gedney Dyke, to build eight detached houses on land off Main Street in the village.

This shop would only be a fruit and vegetable shop so I think that it wouldn’t sell enough to satisfy the village Coun Andrew Parks, vice chairman, Gedney Parish Council

The growers, who supply asparagus and daffodils to customers across the UK, want to sell fruit and vegetables at the farm shop as a way of diversifying the business.

But councillors described the plans as “unsustainable” and one member feared the shop would eventually close and be turned into another house “in a year’s time”.

Coun Andrew Parks, parish council vice chairman, said: “This shop would only be a fruit and vegetable shop so I think that it wouldn’t sell enough to satisfy the village.”

In a planning statement, the growers admitted that a previous application to build seven homes on the same site were rejected by South Holland District Council in August 2016 on sustainability and an “inadequate” flood risk assessment.

But the statement said: “A survey has been undertaken of village residents to ascertain likely demand and support for a farm shop.

“Of the 48 respondents, 18 households indicated that they used a farm shop on a daily basis, with 25 households using one on a weekly basis.

“When asked how often convenience stores are needed, 19 responded ‘daily’ and 22 ‘weekly’ which suggested a wider range of products would be attractive.”