GEDNEY HILL PARISH COUNCIL Outgoing chairman’s honest reflections on a ‘difficult year’

The hard work of two parish council workers who helped Gedney Hill through “a difficult year” has been recognised.

Interim parish clerk Shirley James and “handyman” Malcolm Ford were both praised by outgoing chairman Coun David Mann as part of his report on the past 12 months.

Coun Mann also paid tribute to former council clerk Janet Harrison, who served alongside him for 16 years until her death in December.

In his report, Coun Mann said: “It’s been a difficult year as we lost our parish clerk of 16 years’ standing, Janet Harrison, quite suddenly and we had to sort things out.

“But we’re very grateful to Shirley James, who took on the job as a part-time stand-in and did a lot of work sorting things out, especially the burial ground, which was absolutely excellent,

“The general upkeep of the village is very good and I’ve had comments from people who said Gedney Hill is a nice place to visit.

“For that, we have to thank our handyman Malcolm Ford, who does such sterling work to keep the village tidy.”

Coun Mann pointed to the renovation of Gedney Hill Sports Pavilion as the main highlight of the past 12 months after receiving a grant of nearly £3,000 from the Wryde Croft Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.

“The sports pavilion is now in a first class condition for anyone who wants to hire it after using the grant from the wind farm to buy some security lights which were fitted by ourselves and some parishioners,” Coun Mann said.

“Apart from that, we’ve had no major projects in the parish except for the fact that we’ve done all the necessary things we’re obligated to do to keep the village shipshape and in good working order.”