GEDNEY HILL PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Complaints over village road

Villagers have once again spoken out over fears that a serious accident could happen on a Gedney Hill road due to its poor condition.

Parish councillors are also concerned about speeding and dangerous parking in North Road, particularly outside Gedney Hill Primary School.

Villager Jenny Mead said: “In the mornings and late at night, cars are absolutely bombing down the road and the other morning, a tractor absolutely thundered past.

“Further along North Road, it’s sinking on one side and although I’ve noticed that engineers have done some filling in of the road near the golf course, they’ve not dealt with major issues.”

Councillors were told before about parking and speeding problems on North Road at a meeting in May.

Coun Ken James, parish council chairman, said: “We’ve always had this problem and we keep bringing it up, but there’s not a lot we can do about it.”

• Community groups in Gedney Hill can apply for grants from a fund linked to a wind farm development nearby.

Grants totalling more than £50,000 a year are available from the Wryde Croft Community Benefit Fund, set up in March 2016 by Hertfordshire-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES).

As well as Gedney Hill, groups in Crowland, Fleet, Holbeach, Sutton St Edmund and Whaplode are also eligible to apply for funding which is then considered by a panel drawn from the community in which the wind farm is based.

Coun Ken James, chairman of Gedney Hill Parish Council, said: “The fund has £56,000 a year to distribute, along with any allowances for cheaper electricity that aren’t taken up by homes, businesses, schools, village halls and churches that are within two miles of the wind turbines.

“This goes into the pot as well but we’ve got to tell people that the money is available so they can apply for it and it’s our intention to apply for a grant to get a new notice board for the village.”

One project helped by the fund was the refurbished Gedney Hill Sports Pavilion which received a grant of £3,000.

In an annual report for the parish council, published in May, vice chairman Coun David Mann said: “The sports pavilion is now in a first class condition for anyone who wants to hire it after using the grant from the wind farm to buy some security lights.”

For more details, visit http://www.cambscf.org.uk/wryde-croft-wind-farm-community-fund.html

• Gedney Hill Community Group has asked parish councillors for support ahead of next year’s family fun day after problems with using the village’s sports pavilion.

Despite the success of the annual event, held in July, organisers complained about the untidy condition of the pavilion and not being able to get keys to the pavilion before the fun day itself.

In a letter to parish councillors, Sandy Davis, Gedney Hill Community Group chairman, said: “On Sunday, July 8, 2018, we are having our annual family fun day on the playing fields at the back of North Road.

“We request that either the pavilion is in a clean, ready-to-use state or that we are given access to the keys one day before the event which takes considerable time and effort to organise.”