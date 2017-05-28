GEDNEY HILL PARISH COUNCIL New drainage system unlikely for village

Hopes that Gedney Hill could be provided with a new drainage system appear to have faded after talks between parish councillors and Anglian Water.

An extract from records of the meeting said: “It appears that Anglian Water is looking at a prospective new sewerage system for the village.

“This is to be a long-term issue and there will be a number of investigations into the feasibility of the scheme.

“But, in principle, the scheme would benefit the villagers of Gedney Hill.”

However, at Monday’s meeting, Coun Paul Redgate confirmed that the plans had been temporarily shelved due to a lack of past pollution problems in Gedney Hill.

Coun Redgate said: “If we have incidents of pollution then Anglian Water said its engineers would come out straight away.

There will come a point where it will have to build a new drainage system if new houses are built here Coun Paul Redgate, Gedney Hill Parish Council

“But there will come a point where it will have to build a new drainage system if new houses are built here.”

• County highways officers are being urged to repair one of Gedney Hill’s main roads.

The parish council is to write to Lincolnshire County Council about the state of Station Road which drivers can use to reach Throckenholt, Parson Drove and Wisbech.

Coun Ken James, parish council chairman, said: “There are a number of roads in the village that are falling away and collapsing.

“It’s an ongoing thing but, to be fair, the council does an inspection of the roads and earmarks the most pressing ones regularly.

“However, it’s a funding issue.”

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesman said: “We carry out condition and safety inspections of the network on a regular basis, ranging from annually to monthly depending upon the hierarchy of the carriageway.

“We are not aware of this recent issue and we will inspect the roadway in question to determine whether any works are required in accordance with our highway asset management plan.

“If the travelling public do wish to report a highways fault, they can do so through the county council’s website or through our customer service centre on 01522 782070.”