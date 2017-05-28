GEDNEY HILL PARISH COUNCIL New chairman’s ambitions for year ahead

Parish councillors are working alongside a new chairman after more than 20 years, with Coun Ken James elected to the role.

But experience will be alongside the new chairman in the form of Coun David Mann, who fellow members elected as vice-chairman during the council’s annual meeting last Monday.

Coun James has been a parish councillor for only two years, but in that time, he has played a leading role in securing grants for Gedney Hill Sports Pavilion and improving how the council operates administratively.

He said: “Gedney Hill is a very friendly community which is in good condition and we’re doing well.

“But we want to get the sports pavilion and playing field up and running because it’s costing is money to maintain.

“The grants we got to renovate it meant that it didn’t cost us anything to provide a facility for the village.

“Now we want to encourage people to use it because, at the moment, Gedney Hill only has one annual event and that’s expanding after we started it four years ago.”

Meanwhile, a fresh appeal has been made to villagers and groups to use the sports pavilion and playing field in North Road by new vice chairman David Mann.

The sports pavilion, built in 2000 and used by Gedney Hill Football Club until it was disbanded in 2014, was renovated in February.

But so far, community groups and sports clubs have been slow in coming forward to hire it.

Coun David Mann, vice chairman of Gedney Hill Parish Council, said: “We’ve done everything we can to get the sports pavilion and playing field in good condition and now we want to do something with it.”

• One of Coun James’ first jobs was to present a new set of guidelines for parish councillors to carry out their roles.

Policies on equal opportunities, health and safety, environmental matters, recruitment, complaints, risk assessments and safeguarding were all prepared after the parish council’s March meeting.

Coun Ken James said: “All councils should have relevant policies and procedures but, unfortunately, we had none.”