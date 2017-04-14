Gedney Hill hospital volunteer wins countywide award

A hospital volunteer from Gedney Hill has been recognised for making a difference to people with mental health problems.

Ron Rouse (59) was named Volunteer of the Year by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust at its annual Staff Excellence Awards in Lincoln.

A volunteer for two years at the Manthorpe Centre in Grantham, Ron has been instrumental in helping patients by bringing rabbits onto the ward in gratitude for the care he received when he was cared for at the centre.

Ron said: “I am very proud of this award as I know the high level of commitment given by all the volunteers.

“Being a former patient myself, I know first-hand how they feel when they arrive on the ward and I can tell them my own story.

“This gives them the hope and knowledge that there are still many more things they can achieve.

“Also, to have my work recognised in this way will give all the volunteers a big boost as well.”

Chris Button, the centre’s activities coordinator, said: “Ron always brings some brightness into what can be very traumatic times for people, offering them encouragement and showing through his own experience as a patient at the centre that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”