Gedney Hill family fun

A family fun day in Gedney Hill was the ‘most successful yet’ following the inclusion of a licenced bar for the first time in the history of the event.
The Gedney Hill Community Group organise and run the fun day each year in a bid to encourage neighbours to meet.
A free bouncy castle, dog show, the bar, and other stalls and games were all on offer.
Sandy Davis, Gedney Hill Community Group chairman, said: “We had a successful dog show, and a licenced bar which went down very well. All the games people seemed to participate in more than ever before.
“It’s about community, and getting people together. We don’t have a pub in the village and we have a very small school so theres not much to do.
“It was our most successful yet. It just had a really lovely atmosphere and was very relaxing and comfortable.
“Other than last year when it rained a little just before we were about to start, we’ve always had good weather so I think that maybe the bar seemed to have an influence. People sat and had a beer and chatted.
“People were laughing and smiling and chatting and meeting people they’d never met before. It was relaxed, fun and a happy place to be.
“We had excellent weather and people stayed longer.”
“We do get sponsorship from quite a few local businesses who we would like to thank.”
• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.
