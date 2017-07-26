Gedney Hill family fun

A family fun day in Gedney Hill was the ‘most successful yet’ following the inclusion of a licenced bar for the first time in the history of the event.

The Gedney Hill Community Group organise and run the fun day each year in a bid to encourage neighbours to meet.

Ava Rose with Peter and Sophie Russel. Photo: SG090717-127TW

A free bouncy castle, dog show, the bar, and other stalls and games were all on offer.

Sandy Davis, Gedney Hill Community Group chairman, said: “We had a successful dog show, and a licenced bar which went down very well. All the games people seemed to participate in more than ever before.

“It’s about community, and getting people together. We don’t have a pub in the village and we have a very small school so theres not much to do.

“It was our most successful yet. It just had a really lovely atmosphere and was very relaxing and comfortable.

“Other than last year when it rained a little just before we were about to start, we’ve always had good weather so I think that maybe the bar seemed to have an influence. People sat and had a beer and chatted.

“People were laughing and smiling and chatting and meeting people they’d never met before. It was relaxed, fun and a happy place to be.

“We had excellent weather and people stayed longer.”

“We do get sponsorship from quite a few local businesses who we would like to thank.”

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.

Previously...

GEDNEY HILL PARISH COUNCIL: New chairman’s ambitions for year ahead

GEDNEY HILL PARISH COUNCIL New fears over parking and speeding vehicles at village school



Sports pavilion ready to be the pride of Gedney Hill