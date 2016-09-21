Search

Gedney fashion show

Elaine from Sheila Tiller Long Sutton is putting on a fashion show to raise money for Gedney Church.

Elaine from Sheila Tiller Long Sutton is putting on a fashion show to raise money for Gedney Church.

0
Have your say

An Evening with Elaine from Sheila Tiller Long Sutton on what to wear and how to wear it is being held at Gedney Church on Tuesday (7pm).

Entry is £10 and includes a glass of Prosecco and canapes.