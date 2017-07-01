Gedney Drove End Village Hall gets £10K lottery cash award

The future is bright for Gedney Drove End and Dawsmere Village Hall after a £10,000 award from the National Lottery.

Plans to refurbish the hall at Walker Memorial Park can go ahead after confirmation of the grant from the Big Lottery Fund last month.

Pam Disdel, chairman of the village hall committee, said: “It’s the only community building in Gedney Drove End but it’s desperately in need of refurbishment in order to keep it open.

“The hall was originally built in the 1970s and extended in the 1980s, with Gedney Drove End Primary School now using it all through the winter for PE lessons and plays.

“Gedney Drove End Youth Club meets there every week during term time and we have an group for the elderly called The Friendship Club that meet there once a fortnight.

“There is also a bingo once a month and general hirings as well.”

We have to raise money for the hall ourselves so when we got the news that we were getting the grant, we were over the moon Pam Disdel, chairman of the Gedney Drove End and Dawsmere Village Hall committee

The village hall was among 155 projects across the East Midlands which shared in grants totalling more than £2.3 million from the latest Big Lottery Fund payout.

Mrs Disdel said: “We have to raise money for the hall ourselves so when we got the news that we were getting the grant, we were over the moon.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to think that this money is coming back into our community to refurbish the village hall and keep it open.”