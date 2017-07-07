Gedney Dawsmere hosts Armed Forces Day

The people of Gedney Dawsmere did the UK’s servicemen and women proud with a day of celebration unique to South Holland.

Organisers claimed the village’s third annual Armed Forces Day as the biggest and best yet as visitors from Oxford and Sheffield were drawn to the Old School Field in Gedney Dawsmere where a host of events took place.

Lily-Mae Gilchrist and Jacob Blackmore in front of a Piccaver 1922 cart. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240617-210TW.

Classic car, tractor and motor bikes were on display, with the best in show award going to Fred Leach of Chatteris for his 1932 Austin 16/6 tourer, alongside a children’s treasure hunt and Spitfire flypast.

Organiser Sue Mitchell said: “We were absolutely delighted with how the day went as it was bigger and better that we’ve ever had before.

“More stalls, more vehicles and more visitors, as well as the hope that we raised double the amount of between £750 and £800 that we did last year for the Royal British Legion.

“Christ Church, Dawsmere, held a flower display and an exhibition by Long Sutton and District Civic Society as well.

We were absolutely delighted with how the day went as it was bigger and better that we’ve ever had before Sue Mitchell, Organiser, Gedney Dawsmere Armed Forces Day

“There were lots of comments from people who told us how nice an event it was and what a lovely part of the world we live in.

“We’re glad to have done something a bit different to capture people’s imagination.”