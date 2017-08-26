GCSE RESULTS: Students produce the goods and enjoy results at Thomas Middlecott Academy

Year 11 students at Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton, found good news in their GCSE results’ envelopes to take with them into post-16 education.

The former Middlecott School saw a number of students rewarded for their hard work, with Tianna Reid collecting grade 7s (equivalent to the old A grade) in both English language and English literature.

I can’t believe how well I have done but over the last two years I’ve worked hard in lessons, especially in English as that was one of my hardest subjects Sara Castro, of Kirton and Thomas Middlecott Academy

Tianna, of Wyberton, said: “I knew that I’d have to push myself to work really hard in order to achieve so I attended many revision classes, as well as half-term schooling, where my teachers helped me to define where my strengths and weaknesses were.

“The teachers guided me to believe in myself when I was really struggling and they also convinced me that I could achieve highly if I put my mind to it which really paid off.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with my grades and my plans are now to attend Boston High School sixth form to study media, English language and performing arts.

“I’m very grateful that Thomas Middlecott Academy taught me and helped me to work to the best of my abilities, I’ve loved being part of a school where the teachers have encouraged me to push myself on to greater things and where I’ve grown in confidence and strength.”

Evan Lonsdale, of Wyberton, earned a 7 in maths which confirms his place on an A-Level accounting course from September.

He said: “Over the last two years, I’ve had to work hard.

“But I’ve also had some time to relax as well or I would have stressed to much about the exams.

“The teachers were very helpful, if you needed them, but if they saw you doing it wrong they would help you and also stand back if you were getting it right.

“I plan on going to Boston Grammar School sixth form to study maths, further maths and computer science.

“Then go to university and get a teaching degree with which I hope to become a maths teacher in either secondary or a professor.

“I feel very proud of myself for achieving what I needed to continue my studies and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Thomas Middlecott Academy.”

Sara Castro, of Kirton, showed her passion for languages with an A* in Spanish and an A in Portuguese.

She said: “I can’t believe how well I have done but over the last two years I’ve worked hard in lessons, especially in English as that was one of my hardest subjects.

“But I’ve passed it because the teachers were always willing to help us when we had doubts about something and over the last year, they’ve have worked extremely hard by staying after school until 6pm due to do revision sessions.

“I’ve gained a place at Boston College sixth form to do A-levels in psychology, sociology and law which I couldn’t have done without the help and encouragement from all the staff at the academy.”

Principal Jonathan Harris said: “Our young people have certainly shown that this academy is a community of ambitious, caring and resilient learners.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to our students on their results and wish them well for the future.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust which runs Thomas Middlecott Academy, said: “An education at one of our schools offers our students the very best experiences, both inside and outside the classroom.

“We are delighted for all our students who are celebrating their well-deserved GCSE results which will now open new doors for them, either academically or in the workplace.

“The Trust sets high standards in order to create rich learning environments where all young people can achieve and excel and it is incredibly rewarding to see all their hard work pay off.”

Olympian inspires students

Donington and Kirton pupils among county’s top bakers

MUSIC REVIEW: First steps in music’s ‘big pond’ for Kirton songstress Phoebe